Are you already missing Succession? Don’t worry, there’s another HBO series about a family of rich dipsh*ts coming soon.

HBO has released the full-length trailer for season three of The Righteous Gemstones, Danny McBride’s faith-based comedy (but, like, in a good way, not a Kirk Cameron way) that’s one of the best shows on TV. If it’s possible, the show might be even better in season three. All your favorites are back, including McBride, John Goodman, Walton Goggins, Tim Baltz, Adam Devine, Cassidy Freeman, and MVP Edi Patterson, but now they’re joined by Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, and Shea Whigham. It’s honestly shocking that it’s taken this long for Shea Whigham to be on The Righteous Gemstones.

In season three, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

The first two episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season three premiere on HBO and Max (only 2020s kids will remember HBO Max) on Sunday, June 18th, followed by new episodes every following Sunday. Hallelujah.