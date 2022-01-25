‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Has Been Renewed For A Third Season

Critically-acclaimed comedy series The Righteous Gemstones has just returned for its second season on January 9th and has already been renewed for another season. HBO announced their comedy series will return for another season, after the second season finishes airing on February 27th. The all-star comedy cast features Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, and more. Jason Schwartzman and Eric Andre also joined the cast for season two.

Executive Vice President of HBO Amy Gravitt confirmed the news, saying “After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” says Gravitt. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

No guest stars have been announced for the third season yet, but if snagging Joe Jonas for the season two premiere means anything, they can only go up from here.

The show follows a world-famous yes slightly dysfunctional televangelist family, led by Eli Gemstone, played by John Goodman. He and his children, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Patterson) and Kelvin (DeVine), work to expand their network of megachurches while threatening smaller churches.

Uproxx spoke to McBride and Patterson ahead of the season two premiere, saying The Righteous Gemstones is “the richest world [he and his creative cohorts David Gordon Green and Jody Hill] have explored.”