The trailer for HBO’s highly-anticipated limited series The Staircase is here, featuring a glimpse at the fascinating true story behind the suspicious death of Kathleen Peterson, and the dramatic aftermath.

The series, directed by Antonio Campos, will follow author Michael Peterson (played by Colin Firth and his American accent) who becomes the lead suspect in his wife Kathleen’s (Toni Collette) untimely death after she was found at the bottom of a staircase in their North Carolina home. The miniseries will follow the drama within the family after Kathleen’s death, Michael’s court battles, and the infamous docuseries of the same name made by French director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, which became a Netflix hit.

Michael was eventually found guilty, though there were many theories that led both family friends and true crime fans to believe there was more to the story, and this miniseries is expected to shine a light on said theories. Earlier this year, Campos mentioned that there will be “a deep dive” into the infamous Owl Theory, which has gained traction over the years, due to several documentaries and podcasts about the case.

Sophie Turner, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger also star in the eight-episode series, which premieres Thursday, May 5th on HBO Max. Check out the latest trailer above.