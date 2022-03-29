If you have ever done a deep dive into the tragic death of Michael Peterson’s wife — made famous by a documentary series titled The Staircase — you might be familiar with The Owl Theory, which claims his wife was actually attacked by an owl the night of her death. While authorities have brushed this theory off, the HBO miniseries promises that they will go into the theory, and offered a glimpse of an owl in the latest trailer for the series.

The Staircase follows Peterson and his wife Kathleen, played by Colin Firth and Toni Collette, and the drama surrounding the family, both before and after the mysterious death of Kathleen, who was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in 2001. Michael was eventually found guilty, though there were many theories that led both family friends and true crime fans to believe there was more to the story. Sophie Turner, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger also star in the eight-episode series, which premieres May 5th on HBO Max.

Earlier this year, director/writer Antonio Campos mentioned that there will be “a deep dive” into the infamous Owl Theory, which has gained traction over the years, due to several documentaries about the case. He added, “We took it as seriously as any other theory.”

