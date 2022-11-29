the white lotus
This Popular ‘The White Lotus’ Theory Is Very Bad News For Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya

With only two episodes of The White Lotus season two left, let’s take a moment to check in and see how the main characters are doing. Dominic (Michael Imperioli) is worried about his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), who’s falling for the same escort, Lucia (Simona Tabasco), that he slept with. Cameron (Theo James) is being creepy to Harper (Aubrey Plaza), who doesn’t trust her husband, Ethan (Will Sharpe), after she found a condom in their bedroom — a condom that Cameron used while having sex with Lucia. Meanwhile, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is falling for a rowdy English boy, Jack (Leo Woodall), who was caught by Portia’s boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), having sex with the man introduced as his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander). So, yeah, everyone is horny and miserable — and things will only get more miserable once people start dying.

There are a lot of theories about the identity of the floating corpse that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) encounters while going for a swim in the season two premiere. But another, possibly related theory is gaining popularity among fans of the HBO series.

Remember Greg (Jon Gries)? Tanya’s husband? He hasn’t been seen since episode three, when he tells Tanya that he has to cut their vacation short because he has a work thing in Denver that he needs to take care of. He claims he’ll be back in two days, but Tanya overhears him talking to someone on the phone. “Yeah, she’s clueless as usual,” he says. “I’ll be home tomorrow.” He even says “I love you” to the mystery caller. Tanya is verklempt after Greg leaves — until she meets the “high-end gays,” led by Greg, who after a day spent drinking and gossiping, invites her to a fancy palazzo in Palermo.

It’s important to remember something Cam said earlier in the season: “These European aristocrats, they have no money. Like, I sh*t you not. They have all these palazzos, and they got no cash.” Cameron might be a douche (OK, he’s for sure a douche), but he’s on to something here. Think about it: Jack, who travels with Quentin & Co., dines and dashes with Portia, partially for the thrill of it, but also maybe because he doesn’t have any money? Could the high-end gays be scamming Tanya? And — to go full Pepe Silvia — is Greg involved? Y’know, Denver isn’t far from Montana, where Quentin tells Tanya he fell in love with an American cowboy. It would also explain why Greg was so upset about Portia being there during the Sicily trip (or maybe he just didn’t want someone who wasn’t his wife around on a romantic trip, which would be understandable).

Maybe Tanya’s premonition wasn’t because of the Bonine she took before the flight:

HBO MAX
Whatever the case, something is off, and people are catching on.

Or maybe Aubrey Plaza’s Harper kills all the dudes. That’s my theory.

