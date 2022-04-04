Get ready for another breakup-album era from Jaskier because Netflix showed off a look at The Witcher Season 3 production, and the infamous Bard is nowhere in sight. Yep, it’s true. The streaming service thoughtfully provided an update on the title curmudgeon, Geralt of Rivia, who’s apparently doing his thing with both Ciri and Yennefer, yet their only company seems to be a tiny horse that ain’t Roach.

To add further insult to Bard injury, Netflix wrote, “Our family is back together again.”

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

There’s also no Jaskier love coming forth from the official Netflix season synopsis:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battle field of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Sigh, we’re all going to pay for this by having another banger stuck in our heads. Yet we can all likely trust that the story has been crafted in the way that’s ultimately best for fans of the video games and books. The show overperformed in the first season and, during the sophomore round, convincingly switched up the loner aspect of everyone’s favorite monster hunter. Speaking of which, after that gut punch of a Roach episode last season, Cavill himself provided an important horsey update on Instagram.

“Reunited with my equine friend Hector today,” Cavill wrote. “After a good ride out through the mountains, Hector showed off some of his new rearing skills. He’s showing some promise.”

Roach lives! Well, one of many Roaches. In all likelihood, The Witcher will keep ’em coming.