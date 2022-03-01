As far as I know, Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin can do no wrong. They’re best known for Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave, one of the funniest shows of the past 20 years (and ever???), but the duo also created Comedy Central’s much-beloved Detroiters with Sam Richardson, wrote the bowling episode of Documentary Now, and without them, there would be no “Bugs” sketch on SNL. For their latest cosmic gumbo collaboration, Robinson and Kanin on working on a pilot for HBO Max.

Variety reports that Computer School is about a “recent high school grad and his uncle [who] attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson will star as the uncle. Robinson and Kanin are writing and executive producing the pilot. Andrew Gaynord will direct.” The series hasn’t been officially picked up it and there’s no other information available, including what it means for a potential third season of I Think You Should Leave, but a new Robinson and Kanin project? Give me that.

Kanin and Robinson originally met when they were both writers for the long-running NBC sketch series Saturday Night Live. They were part of the writing team for the show in 2016 when it was nominated for the Emmy Award for best variety series.

Unlike Paul and cars, Robinson and Kanin do have good TV ideas.

