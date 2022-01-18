simpsons brady
Tom Brady’s New Hoodie Is Straight Out Of An Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’

Tom Brady and The Simpsons both continue to defy the odds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and three-time MVP led the league in yards and touchdowns this season at 44 years old, while The Simpsons is up to season 33, making it the longest-running American scripted primetime television series ever.

Because they’ve both been around for seemingly forever, Brady appeared in a season 16 episode, “Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass,” as a member of the Homer Simpson Showboating Academy, along with fellow guest stars LeBron James, Michelle Kwan, Yao Ming, and Warren Sapp. It’s a fine episode, but it apparently meant a lot to TB12, who designed his new hoodie after the Simpsons version of himself:

Tom Brady’s new sweatshirt design from his just-launched Brady apparel line might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed fans… [Brady] guest-starred in the episode, wearing hooded sweatshirts in bright colors with their last names written across their chests. Brady’s hoodie was blue, with his last name printed in white — just like the sweatshirt from his new collection.

The $95 hoodie’s “Brady Blue” color is “bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision,” according to Pantone. It’s not meant to be worn during stadium-wide singalongs of “Shipoopi,” though. That’s a different show.

