The show most synonymous with Disney+, The Mandalorian, didn’t air a single new episode in 2021. But the streaming service still had a big year, thanks to the premieres of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, and the John Stamos basketball show that I refuse to learn the name of because “John Stamos basketball show” is a better title than Nothing But Net, or whatever it’s actually called. There was also a new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which continues to star Olivia Rodrigo even though she’s the biggest pop star in the world. But none of those series — or even the ever-popular Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (banger of a theme song) — was the most popular title on Disney+ in 2021.

What’s On Disney Plus crunched the numbers (“This information is based on data, which is tracked daily on the trending list and takes into consideration how popular a show is and how long it has been popular on Disney+”) and found that The Simpsons finished as the streamer’s most-watched show across the globe last year:

There are 33 seasons of this long-running show, with over 700 episodes, making it the perfect binge show to watch on Disney+, plus new episodes from the latest season are dropping weekly in some countries like Canada and Australia, which help keep this series high in the trending chart.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse finished in second place, and while there’s no shame in finishing second, Homer is now officially the Paul Simon to Mickey’s Art Garfunkel. The rest of the top six goes Bluey (ask your five-year-old cousin), Jessie (ask your 13-year-old cousin), Loki (ask your 47-year-old uncle), and The Mandalorian, which is expected to return this year.

