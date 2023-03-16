Tom Cruise, the star of one of the biggest movies of 2022, didn’t attend Hollywood’s biggest night. The Top Gun: Maverick actor skipped the Oscars because he was filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II, or he reportedly didn’t want to see his ex-wife (somehow, heartbreak does not feel good in a place like the Dolby Theatre), or maybe it was vague “personal reasons.” It was definitely one of those three, unless it was something else.

Whatever the case, David Letterman isn’t buying Cruise’s excuse.

The former Late Night and one-time Oscars host appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he called Kimmel the “Prince of Hollywood” for presiding over an incident-free evening at the Oscars on Sunday. Letterman also congratulated him “because you resurrected this carcass, and the network and the Academy ought to be very grateful, nice going.” He then brought up Cruise, or the lack thereof.

“Here’s something that may be a little sensitive,” Letterman said. “Where was Tom Cruise?” After a short pause, Kimmel replied, “We don’t know where Tom Cruise was. We heard ‘production issues.’” When Letterman called that “nonsense,” Kimmel said, “Exactly, it’s very non-specific, but we have no idea what happened.”

Letterman added, “Tom Cruise should have been there, celebrating his big jet pack maverick show.” Top Gun: Maverick made a lot of money at the box office, but it would have made even more if it had been titled Big Jet Pack Maverick Show. Two billion dollars at least.

You can watch Letterman on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

(Via the Daily Beast)