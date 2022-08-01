Tony Dalton knows how to play bad. The actor has been the best villain on TV in recent years, starting with an impressive run on Better Call Saul. With that show coming to an end, however, Dalton has to be thinking of what’s next. And he’s officially hoping a second season of Hawkeye is in the cards.

While Dalton’s Lalo Salamanca on Better Call Saul proved truly terrifying over the years, his performance in the Disney+ show was a delightful surprise to those that finished its first season. Dalton played Jack Duquesne, who appeared for much of the first season to be a sinister guy that really liked swords. And Kate Bishop’s mother. But as it turned out (spoilers incoming), Duquesne was a pretty good guy all along, saving Bishop and being pretty funny in the process.

As Dalton detailed in an interview with Discussing Film, his turn as Lalo as well as some other roles did actually prepare him for his turn as Swordsman. But it was definitely in more of a Red Herring kind of way.

“I would think my history with Lalo and with a whole bunch of other characters, I’ve been doing this for a while… four years playing a hitman so that doesn’t help to have a good image of your characters,” Dalton disclosed. But this came around in his favor as Dalton compares his role in Hawkeye to the Robert Zemeckis film What Lies Beneath starring Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer. “Harrison Ford is always the good guy. But in that one, he’s the bad guy and you just don’t see that coming… I think they did the same thing in reverse [with Jack Duquesne].”

The reverse heel turn did make for a fun subplot for Hawkeye, and made him a fan favorite in the process. And though Swordsman’s no Pizza Dog, fans are certainly hoping for a second season that includes a bit more swordplay, if possible. And Dalton is certainly interested as well.

Dalton doesn’t hesitate to reply when asked if he would like to return to the role of Jack Duquesne in the MCU. “Of course, I would do that role again. It was fun. It’s nice to be the good guy for a change.” When describing his range, Dalton states that Duquesne is “a completely different character than Lalo and it’s a whole different direction.”

As long as that different direction includes sword collecting and that mustache, plenty of folks are on Dalton’s side here hoping for another run on Disney+.

[via Discussing Film]