Of all the unpresidential things Donald Trump has done over the last several years, his recent calls to tear up the Constitution — the very document he has relied upon to try and get him out of trouble on so many other occasions — might be his magnum opus. And if Trevor Noah’s math is right, what ultimately led Trump down this dangerous path is… lack of access to Hunter Biden dick pics!

Over the weekend, as Noah explained, Twitter’s new and bitter owner Elon Musk “released the so-called ‘Twitter files,’ which many conservatives had hoped would prove that Twitter colluded with Democrats to censor news about Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 election. Instead, they mostly just showed the Biden campaign asking Twitter to take down nude photos of Hunter Biden.”

Despite the fact that the “Twitter files” were the 2022 equivalent of Geraldo opening Al Capone’s vaults, Trump is still raging — and demanding he be reinstalled as president. It’s a claim so wild that even Musk pushed back, tweeting: “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”

“Yeah, that’s right,” Noah said. “The Republican frontrunner for President of the United States wants to terminate the Constitution because Twitter wouldn’t allow him to see Hunter Biden’s dick.”

“If you want to see Hunter Biden’s dick, just get a bag of cocaine like everyone else, Mr. President,” Noah advised him. Before rightly wondering why we are still talking about any of this:

“Why is this still news? Can anyone tell me? Like, why is this still a headline: Donald Trump Thinks This Undermines the Election. He thinks that about everything. Everything! However the math equation starts, his answer is always the same. It doesn’t matter where he is. A waiter could come up like, ‘I’m sorry, sir, the kitchen says we’ve run out of the Mickey Mouse pancakes,’ ‘This is the last straw! We need to redo the election!’”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 1:40 mark.