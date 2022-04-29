If you’ve ever watched any footage of an average day in British Parliament, it’s probably best described as a migraine sufferer’s worst nightmare. While it’s hard to imagine that it would be easy to get a word in with so many people shouting all at once, it’s also difficult to believe that it’s the kind of atmosphere that would be conducive to watching porn—or wanting to. Yet, here we are.

On Thursday evening, Trevor Noah—describing the typical scene at the House of Commons as “the world’s pastiest rap battle”—reported about how several female MPs complained that one of their fellow ministers was watching porn on his phone with the normal cacophony of opposing political viewpoints raged around him. Though the perv in question has yet to be publicly named, we do know that he is a Tory who could face expulsion for getting off during work hours. But Noah’s interest in the story is much more specific than that‚ and understandably so:

“I’ll be honest: I’m just trying to understand the motivation here. No, no, like, what part of Parliament made this guy want to watch porn? Like, what turned him on? Was there some new legislation that was getting him hot? Was there some other minister who was like, ‘This country is going deeper and deeper and deeper into debt. We cannot pull out at this point,’ and he’s just like, ‘Oh boy! Oh boy!’”

But Noah doesn’t think that kicking the culprit out of Parliament is the best way to teach him a lesson. “What they should be doing is what parents do when they catch a kid smoking cigarettes. Yeah! They should force him to watch all of Pornhub! That’ll teach him a lesson!”

You can watch the full segment above, beginning around the 3:15 mark.