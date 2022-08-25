The Umbrella Academy fired on all cylinders to pull off a sublime Season 3, which managed to tweak the canon ever so slightly to introduce Elliot Page as Victor Hargreeves in a completely organic way. The show’s got so many individual, intertwined threads in such a juggernaut of a story, but it’s one that could doom itself by repetition in the long run. One can only have so many apocalypses and so much time f*ckery, you know? Largely for that reason, Netflix has decided that the Hargreeves siblings should have one more go to wrap up their stories.

As such, the show will get a fourth and final season, which is a marvelous way to end the streak of deciding not to renew wildly popular, eternally lovable shows after three seasons because a re-up costs too much. And that third season ended with a bit of a cliffhanger by not only solving the Kugelblitz issue but also taking away the siblings’ powers and setting them loose upon the world to experience life afresh. In a press release, showrunner Steve Blackman revealed how happy he is to properly finish:

I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

In a vote of further confidence, Netflix also announced that they’re partnering with Blackman for two other projects (under his Irish Cowboy production company): Orbital, a sci-fi series, and Horizon Zero Dawn, an adaptation of the Sony PlayStation game. So, this is not a cancellation of The Umbrella Academy in any sense of the word; it’s more like knowing that some stories should end at the right time. And at that point, the incredible cast — Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and more — will go on to broader (and hopefully less apocalyptic) horizons.