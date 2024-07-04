The streaming service has promised “even more bloodbaths and beards” as Leif Erikson, Harald Sigurdsson, and Freydís Eiríksdóttir finish their epic run but “won’t be sailing off into the sunset quietly.” Let’s hash out what to expect.

The History Channel Vikings lasted for six seasons before the story hopped ahead in time toward Netflix’s sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla. The results haven’t been as universally celebrated by the original show’s fans, although a substantial audience kept the show going for multiple seasons with Netflix bringing the show’s version of historical figures to a conclusion soon.

Plot

“Heroes will become Legends in this final chapter in the Vikings: Valhalla saga.” That’s the official word from Netflix, but it’s worth noting that this entire franchise — although Vikings aired on History Channel and did strive for some measure of accuracy — kind-of ruined the chances for Vikings: Valhalla to authentically portray a key accomplishment of one of its lead characters. Does this matter? That depends on how Netflix decides to finish the spin off, but the audience will likely be there regardless.

To briefly recap that issue with the saga, Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel series that begins in 1002, about 100 years after Vikings concluded. If that series would have adhered to history books, then it would have left space for Lief Erikson to be the first European to set foot on North America/Newfoundland multiple centuries before Christopher Columbus swooped in and grabbed credit. However, Vikings chose to show a different character, Ubbe Ragnarsso (firstborn son of Ragnar Lothbrok), landing in North America. It’s no wonder that Redditors have wondered whether this spin off was worth watching due to actually being wildly inaccurate. The general consensus there is that, for those who loved the original Vikings, it’s just fine as entertainment.

With that said, yeah, suspend that belief because lineage might also get twisted before this is over, but there’s still enough going on to keep the fires burning. Expect the extremely hairy spin off to return after a seven-year time jump. Freydis, Harald, and Leif have split up, and the two men had reached Constantinople, yet romantic tension lingered in the air after Harald’s lover, Eliana, intends to marry Emperor Romanos. (Viking soap opera alert.)

Lief will now be gearing up for more travels, including to Newfoundland, and ideally, the series would at least end with him landing there, since, as an invested Redditor pointed out, “They’ll have to right? I mean it’s literally what he’s known for lol.” We shall see.

Additionally, Netflix hasn’t revealed whether this series will end in 1066 as previously planned. A very vague synopsis has surfaced:

In pursuit of a new Viking home, our heroes must venture further than they ever have before. From Constantinople to Greenland to the edge of the known world. But before they can set sail for new horizons, they must travel back to where it all started for one last battle.

Cast

The cast includes Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson (Harald III of Norway) and Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, sister to Norse explorer Leif Erikson and founding colonist of Vinland. Sam Corlett stars as Erikson.