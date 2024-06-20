Summer only officially arrives this week, and Netflix is already cranking up the heat with the long-awaited return of Cobra Kai. That will mark the beginning of the final (supersized) season for that show where karate fights randomly break out in malls, hallways, and in parking lots. Does the show still have the “Eye of the Tiger”? We will soon find out.
Additionally, Tom Ellis will now begin portraying God instead of the Devil like that’s the most natural move in the world. Eddie Murphy is back on the beat with more Beverly Hills Cop, and the back library will soon include a pair of Bad Boys movies in case you want to chase the fourth movie with some older-school editions. Oh, and the final season of Suits is finally coming to this streaming service — happy binging to you.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July:
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/18)
Kreese is out on the streets, so watch out, soul of karate. Actually, Daniel and Johnny are already training their joint dojo to take on any recently escaped villainous senseis, and the world championship — Sekai Taikai — sits on the horizon. More importantly, Hawk has grown his mohawk back, which makes the long wait between seasons almost worth it, and I cannot wait to find out if anyone brawls their way into a swimming pool this season. That keeps happening, and we don’t talk enough about it. Time to fix that omission.
Exploding Kittens (Netflix series streaming 7/12)
After several years of portraying the Devil, Tom Ellis is here to portray God, at least in voice form. Strangely enough, God must also mingle with humanity on earth, and he ends up stuck inside of a house cat’s body, and his new home happens to be situated near another cat who is actually the Antichrist. Also, Godcat is obsessed with a pigeon and Devilcat really enjoys naps. You in?
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix film streaming 7/3)
Eddie Murphy decided to drag Axel Foley out for a new adventure four decades after the first time that happened. There are sure to be plenty of f-bombs, speeding cars, and utter chaos.
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 7/11)
This extremely hairy spin off will return for a final season after a seven-year time jump. Freydis simply wants to find happiness while Harald is pushing for power, and Leif is closing in on Newfoundland.
Homicide: Los Angeles (Netflix docuseries streaming 7/16)
Dick Wolf isn’t content to be the long-reigning king of NBC’s primetime shows revolving around horrific crimes that are generally brought to justice within the hour. Now, he’s here with a new docuseries — this season based in Los Angeles — that discusses the unknown details (via detectives and prosecutors on the cases) of pop-culturally notorious murder investigations.
Avail TBA
LALIGA: All Access
Simone Biles Rising
Avail. 7/1
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
Avail. 7/2
SPRINT
Avail. 7/3
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
The Man with 1000 Kids
Avail. 7/4
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Avail. 7/5
Desperate Lies
Goyo
The Imaginary
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
Avail. 7/7
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-
Avail. 7/8
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Avail. 7/9
The Boyfriend
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn
Avail. 7/10
Eva Lasting: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
Receiver
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2
Wild Wild Punjab
Avail. 7/11
Another Self: Season 2
Vanished into the Night
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Avail. 7/12
Blame the Game
The Champion
Exploding Kittens
Lobola Man
Avail. 7/15
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos
Avail. 7/16
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles
Avail. 7/17
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2
T・P BON: Season 2
Avail. 7/18
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1
Master of the House
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Avail. 7/19
Find Me Falling
Skywalkers: A Love Story
Sweet Home: Season 3
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
Avail. 7/21
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3
Avail. 7/23
All American: Season 6
Avail. 7/24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam
Love of my life
Resurrected Rides
Avail. 7/23
The Decameron
Kleo: Season 2
Tokyo Swindlers
Avail. 7/26
The Dragon Prince: Season 6
Elite: Season 8
House of Ga’a
Non Negotiable
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6
Avail. 7/27
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Avail. 7/31
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 7/7
War Dogs
Leaving 7/14
Abducted in Plain Sight
Leaving 7/15
The Beguiled
Leaving 7/23
Big Eyes
Leaving 7/31
American Graffiti
Anaconda
Enough
Fatal Attraction
Glass
Hulk
King Richard
Knocked Up
Lucy
Moneyball
Public Enemies
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Role Models
Shrek
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Something’s Gotta Give
The Great Wall
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Theory of Everything
Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
Traffic