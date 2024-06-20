Summer only officially arrives this week, and Netflix is already cranking up the heat with the long-awaited return of Cobra Kai. That will mark the beginning of the final (supersized) season for that show where karate fights randomly break out in malls, hallways, and in parking lots. Does the show still have the “Eye of the Tiger”? We will soon find out.

Additionally, Tom Ellis will now begin portraying God instead of the Devil like that’s the most natural move in the world. Eddie Murphy is back on the beat with more Beverly Hills Cop, and the back library will soon include a pair of Bad Boys movies in case you want to chase the fourth movie with some older-school editions. Oh, and the final season of Suits is finally coming to this streaming service — happy binging to you.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July:

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/18)

Kreese is out on the streets, so watch out, soul of karate. Actually, Daniel and Johnny are already training their joint dojo to take on any recently escaped villainous senseis, and the world championship — Sekai Taikai — sits on the horizon. More importantly, Hawk has grown his mohawk back, which makes the long wait between seasons almost worth it, and I cannot wait to find out if anyone brawls their way into a swimming pool this season. That keeps happening, and we don’t talk enough about it. Time to fix that omission.

Exploding Kittens (Netflix series streaming 7/12)

After several years of portraying the Devil, Tom Ellis is here to portray God, at least in voice form. Strangely enough, God must also mingle with humanity on earth, and he ends up stuck inside of a house cat’s body, and his new home happens to be situated near another cat who is actually the Antichrist. Also, Godcat is obsessed with a pigeon and Devilcat really enjoys naps. You in?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix film streaming 7/3)

Eddie Murphy decided to drag Axel Foley out for a new adventure four decades after the first time that happened. There are sure to be plenty of f-bombs, speeding cars, and utter chaos.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 7/11)

This extremely hairy spin off will return for a final season after a seven-year time jump. Freydis simply wants to find happiness while Harald is pushing for power, and Leif is closing in on Newfoundland.

Homicide: Los Angeles (Netflix docuseries streaming 7/16)

Dick Wolf isn’t content to be the long-reigning king of NBC’s primetime shows revolving around horrific crimes that are generally brought to justice within the hour. Now, he’s here with a new docuseries — this season based in Los Angeles — that discusses the unknown details (via detectives and prosecutors on the cases) of pop-culturally notorious murder investigations.

Avail TBA

LALIGA: All Access

Simone Biles Rising

Avail. 7/1

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

Avail. 7/2

SPRINT

Avail. 7/3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4

The Man with 1000 Kids

Avail. 7/4

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Avail. 7/5

Desperate Lies

Goyo

The Imaginary

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3

Avail. 7/7

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-

Avail. 7/8

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Avail. 7/9

The Boyfriend

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

Avail. 7/10

Eva Lasting: Season 2

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4

Receiver

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2

Wild Wild Punjab

Avail. 7/11

Another Self: Season 2

Vanished into the Night

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Avail. 7/12

Blame the Game

The Champion

Exploding Kittens

Lobola Man

Avail. 7/15

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos

Avail. 7/16

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles

Avail. 7/17

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2

T・P BON: Season 2

Avail. 7/18

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1

Master of the House

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Avail. 7/19

Find Me Falling

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Sweet Home: Season 3

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6

Avail. 7/21

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Avail. 7/23

All American: Season 6

Avail. 7/24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Love of my life

Resurrected Rides

Avail. 7/23

The Decameron

Kleo: Season 2

Tokyo Swindlers

Avail. 7/26

The Dragon Prince: Season 6

Elite: Season 8

House of Ga’a

Non Negotiable

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6

Avail. 7/27

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Avail. 7/31

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 7/7

War Dogs

Leaving 7/14

Abducted in Plain Sight

Leaving 7/15

The Beguiled

Leaving 7/23

Big Eyes

Leaving 7/31

American Graffiti

Anaconda

Enough

Fatal Attraction

Glass

Hulk

King Richard

Knocked Up

Lucy

Moneyball

Public Enemies

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Role Models

Shrek

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Something’s Gotta Give

The Great Wall

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Theory of Everything

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30

Traffic