When Solitary Man Walton Goggins isn’t explaining that Justified non-feud lately, he’s been fielding questions about his Fallout transformation into The Ghoul. One of the more charming pieces of information that he has dropped includes his admission that he needed to just be alone with his Ghoul-self for a awhile after first experiencing that oddness in the mirror.

While recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Goggins did want to clarify that spending hours in the makeup chair is “not torture” because he’s “an actor, these are prosthetics,” and as everyone realizes, there are much worse ways to earn a living. Still, he surprisingly found another aspect of his Fallout gig to be even more unsettling than being The Ghoul. That would be appearing on Fallout as non-irradiated version of his character’s self. Hey, nukes change everything, man:

“The thing I was most surprised about was the first day I played Cooper Howard,” Goggins tells Entertainment Weekly in a video interview, referring to the Ghoul’s pre-radiated self before he underwent a nuclear transformation. “I was only in the chair for five minutes, but when I walked out, all of a sudden I felt like I didn’t have my superhero costume on.”

He then elaborated, “I felt very vulnerable, to be quite honest with you.” Although it might appear that Goggins would find that experience freeing, he did find “it difficult initially to just be a civilian” rather than “to be in the head of the Ghoul.” The good news, however, is that Goggins will find himself back in the makeup chair for many more hours for the second season of Fallout. Something to look forward to for sure.

