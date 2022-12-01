Wednesday Netflix
Netflix
TV

Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Was Hit With Criticism For Its ‘Racist’ Portrayal Of Black Characters

by: InstagramTwitter

Netflix’s latest smash hit Wednesday is a fun and creepy show based on those familiar Addams family characters, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teen and directed by Tim Burton in his first-ever TV series.

While many were excited that the series chose to honor Charles Addam’s original characters by casting a Latina in the title role, others are upset about the alleged undertones in the series. Most of the Black actors in the series portray bullies or villains, like Wednesday’s school rival Bianca Barclay or Lucas Wilson, the son of the corrupt mayor. The mayor, a Black man, also owns “Pilgrim Land” in the series, which was definitely a…choice.

Unfortunately, Burton has been criticized before due to the lack of diversity in his films. The director has made over 35 movies, though Wednesday is the first to have a person of color as the lead. Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that he had spoken to Burton about his casting choices when he appeared in 2016’s Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children.

“I had to go back in my head and go, how many black characters have been in Tim Burton movies?” Jackson said at the time. “And I may have been the first, I don’t know, or the most prominent in that particular way, but it happens the way it happens. I don’t think it’s any fault of his or his method of storytelling, it’s just how it’s played out.”

(Via CBR)

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×