Would The Addams Family be remembered today if it wasn’t for the theme song? Maybe, but it’s the most iconic part of the show (which was adapted into two movies, 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s excellent Addams Family Values). That puts a lot of pressure on Wednesday to have an equally unforgettable opening credits sequence. Wisely, the Netflix series enlisted Danny Elfman to compose the theme, which lacks the lyrics and finger snaps of Vic Mizzy’s theme, but it’s plenty creepy. And/or kooky.

You can watch the opening credits sequence above.

Wednesday is developed by Tim Burton, along with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and stars Jenna Ortega — who was so good in X — as Wednesday Addams. Netfix describes the series as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Wednesday, which also stars Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, as well as Riki Lindhome, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in the Addams Family movies), debuts on Netflix on November 23. Thanksgiving is the new Halloween (?).