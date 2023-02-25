February came in like a lion, which is to say mere days into the year’s shortest month it was announced Yellowstone might be coming to a premature end, and at the height of its powers. Rumor is that Kevin Costner’s schedule is conflicted with future shoots and producers are considering scrapping it and creating yet another spinoff, this one starring Matthew McConaughey. Thing is, weeks later there still isn’t any word on what’s happening in the world of Montana’s biggest ranchers. Maybe it’s all been much ado about nothing. That’s what one of its stars thinks.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Wes Bentley, who plays John and Kayce Dutton’s adopted son Jamie. “The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” he told the publication. “I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Throughout the turmoil, Paramount has repeatedly claimed there was “nothing to report,” adding, cryptically, “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.” Meanwhile, when Costner belatedly delivered his Golden Globe acceptance speech, he didn’t even allude to the rumors. Anyway, surely your parents hope the guy from American Beauty is right.

