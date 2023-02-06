Sad news for dads and fans of big skies, as it seems like Yellowstone might be coming to an end. Of course, there are still plenty of other Taylor Sheridan-created spinoff shows to tide you over, but none of them have Kevin Costner!

Deadline reports that the flagship series might come to an end after the second half of season five, which is expected to air this summer. But Paramount seems to be shifting gears by introducing yet another franchise installment, this time with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

It seems like Costner’s shooting schedule has been the main source of frustration when it comes to the series, which is why it might be coming to an unplanned end. A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline: “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Yellowstone premiered in 2018 and steadily became an unexpected smash over the years. The series follows the Dutton family and their various familial drama, while the spinoff shows 1883 and 1923 debuting in 2021 and 2022. It’s not surprising that Paramount would want to explore the family dynamics even more, though adding in McConaughey seems like the only way to make it better after losing out on Costner. Maybe he was approached by a fortune teller who recommended he learn how to ride horses.

