When it premiered in 2016, Westworld had the most-watched first episode on HBO since True Detective. Six years later and not only is the show cancelled, but as per Deadline, the entire run is being unceremoniously yanked off HBO Max, likely so they can sell it to other streamers. And it’s not the only casualty at a company that’s been thrown into turmoil under its new regime.

Deadline reports that both Westworld and The Nevers, the Joss Whedon-produced Victorian-set sci-fi show, will soon no longer be available to stream on the streamer. The former was recently cancelled, likely due to its ratings falling since its initial heyday. The latter’s fate is up in the air: Its first batch of six episodes, labeled as Season 1A, aired earlier this year. What this means for its second batch of episodes is now up in the air.

The news comes amidst other fun HBO Max tomfoolery, including that Minx, the very well-liked show in which Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson publish a women’s erotic magazine in the ‘70s, being cancelled right as it was about to finish filming on its second season. That show, too, will be pulled from HBO Max. Throw in the unfathomably cruel Batgirl/Scoob! sequel mishegoss, and the David Zavlav era of Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be going great, at least as far as alienating anyone who would want to make a show for the David Zavlav era of Warner Bros. Discovery.

