What Does Paramount+ And Showtime’s Merger Mean For Users?

There are a lot of new things happening lately on streaming sites as we move into “Peak TV” finally after all this time. The latest streamer to make some big changes is Showtime, the home of various hits like Yellowjackets and Billions, which launched its own streaming service in 2015. It was announced this week that Paramount+ will be integrating with Showtime, merging all of their classic shows into the Paramount universe, sitting comfortably alongside Yellowstone and Beavis and Butt-Head. But what does this mean for current subscribers? A few things.

The change will go into effect later this year, titled “Paramount+ With Showtime,” which is… straightforward! Even though the name change is underwhelming, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media, says that the merger is a good thing for Showtime, which will be able to use some of Paramount+’s giant mountain of resources. In a memo to staff, McCarthy said:

As a part of Paramount+, we can put more resources into building out the lanes that have made the SHOWTIME brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises. To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.

But with shiny new resources come some big changes, including three of Showtime’s recent original shows getting the axe: Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo remake, Shailene Woodley,’s unaired Three Women, and the TV remake of Let The Right One in. There is a chance these shows can find a home somewhere else, which has been happening more and more as of late. The company is also expected to announce layoffs due to the merger.

As for the price, the company is expected to announce new pricing in the coming weeks, but as with any add-on, it will likely mean a price hike for anyone who wants access to their Showtime shows. As of right now, Paramount+ comes in at $9.99 a month, while Showtime’s premium plan costs $11.99. If you want to be able to watch Twin Peaks: The Return on the same streamer as South Park, you’re going to have to pay a little bit!

