Another week, another Wheel of Fortune contestant losing on a technicality.

That’s not to excuse contestant Chris for messing up — he should know better than to add a word (in this case, an article) that’s not on the board when attempting to solve the puzzle, which is what happened during Wednesday’s episode. The category was “Food & Drink” and the puzzle read, “_RO_EN CONCOCTION.” After fellow contestant Shannon incorrectly guessed “D,” the turn went to Chris, who elected to solve. “A FROZEN CONCOCTION,” he answered before quickly realizing his mistake. “No, you know what? We can’t accept that,” host Pat Sajak said before further explaining why not.

“Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back. He threw in that article. He threw in the ‘A’ in front of it, and we can’t accept it. Just the way it goes,” he said. “It’s just one of the rules, and we gotta go by ’em, and Carol ends up getting the trip to Puerto Rico.”

Poor Chris, but shout out to Carol for winning that trip during Margaritaville Family Week. I bet Jimmy Buffett would have accepted the “A.” This is the guy who wrote a song called “Math Suks” after all. Spelling isn’t really his thing (drinking margz with the boys is).

(Via Yahoo!)