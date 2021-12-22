“THIS IS BULLSH*T.”

That was the first tweet I saw about last night’s controversial Wheel of Fortune, and folks, I agree. To set the scene: contestant Charlene made it to the bonus round, where the category was “What Are You Doing?” After getting the automatic “RSTLNE” as well as “GHDI,” Charlene incorrectly guessed “CHOOSING THE RIGHT CARD.” She had enough time for another answer, and her buzzer-beater response was accurate: “CHOOSING THE RIGHT WORD.” But because she paused seven seconds between “CHOOSING THE RIGHT” and “WORD,” she didn’t win the grand prize of an Audi.

“This one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but as you know, it’s got to be more or less continuous,” host / goody two-shoes Pat Sajak explained. “We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry, you did a good job in getting it but we can’t give you the prize and it was the Audi.”

“I don’t give a f*ck what the bylaws and rules are, @WheelofFortune just screwed that lady out of a car. She never said anything to interrupt her answer. She said the first 3 words perfectly and waited 5 seconds to say the last word. That’s a f*cking win. #TotalBullshit,” reads one tweet, while Jeopardy! champion Alex Jacob wrote, “Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car.”

#GiveCharleneTheCar

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

This is the worst ruling in Wheel of Fortune history. I have seen MUCH longer pauses. This needs to be fixed @patsajak! https://t.co/8LMlqVUCFn — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) December 22, 2021

#WheelofFortune I think tonight’s ruling for “too long” of a pause ….stinks. — BoilerVol (@Daledot) December 22, 2021