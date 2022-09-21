Please Make A Movie Or TV Show About A Cool Dude In A Wheelchair

Confess, Fletch is a fun movie. There’s not a ton to it, really, at least not much beyond “Jon Hamm kind of solves a murder and art theft, sometimes while wearing Hawaiian shirts and/or a baseball cap,” but who cares, you know? There are scenes where he and his former Mad Men co-star John Slattery sit around and trade one-liners for a bit, too, which made me break into an involuntary cheeseball smile as wide as a freeway. I love those guys. It’s a perfect little Friday night movie, one that asks the simple question “What if we put a really cool dude into a series of dicey situations and let him wiggle out of them all by being a really cool dude?” Sometimes that’s all you need from a movie. “Cool Dude Does Cool Stuff” is a legitimate genre of film. We’ll come back to this in a minute.

The fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered last week, too. This is bittersweet because, on one hand, it’s good to have one of the most creative and well-made shows in the history of television back on television again (and back in Atlanta after a brief detour in Europe), but on the other hand, it’s kind of a bummer to see it go. Atlanta is such a good show, profound and weird and serious and occasionally very, very goofy. Go back and watch the Teddy Perkins episode sometime. Even today, years later, with a slew of other shows taking influence from it and trying to reverse engineer the formula, it remains one of the most unique half-hours of television ever made. That’s pretty cool.

One of the plots in the season premiere features Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) trying to return an air fryer to a store that is in the middle of being looted. It does not go well. As he walks out of the store with the air fryer still in his possession, a cranky white lady in a power wheelchair attempts to stop him, thinking he is also one of the looters. Darius wiggles around her and walks off and she spins around and follows after him through the parking lot as he heads to the car.

A few minutes later, as he’s sitting in gridlocked Atlanta traffic…

It all leads to a game of cat and mouse through Atlanta, with the woman following Darius and Darius trying to explain himself and get home with his godforsaken air fryer. It’s really effective in places, with the humming of the chair in the background serving as a kind of twist on the horror movie device of a monster growling offscreen whenever the person being chased thinks they’re safe. None of this is a problem. But here’s where things get tricky.

The depiction of people with disabilities kind of stinks throughout Hollywood and has for a while. I am admittedly biased on this because I have a disability (spinal cord injury, power wheelchair, etc.), but that doesn’t make the first thing I typed less true. Disabled characters are often portrayed as miserable sadsacks or inspirational angels with very little exploration of the area between those two extremes. Sometimes they get to be, like, employees of a laboratory who look through a microscope or sit at a computer and give important information to the main character. Sometimes they get to be billionaires or science geniuses or both, in a way that almost offsets their disability from a practical standpoint. You know, like this guy.

I hope this doesn’t come off like I’m picking on Atlanta too much. I meant what I said about it being a really good show, still, today, which is almost a miracle for a show that takes the kind of big swings it does. None of what happened in the episode was, like, offensive to me. The point of the whole thing was to drive home what an obnoxious Karen this woman was and how another historically disadvantaged group of people does not often get the benefit of the doubt from society. Again, the stuff with the humming chair offscreen was an effective piece of business. People in wheelchairs can be assholes, too. Lord knows I have my moments.