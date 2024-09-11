Who is Emily, if she’s not an American in Paris? You’re about to find out, but here’s the more pressing question:

The split season for Darren Star’s newest fizzy series, Emily In Paris , means that, sure, some fan frustration did occur by making viewers wait for the year’s final five episodes. Still, that wait will make sense in retrospect because the season does meet a natural dividing point. Emily Cooper is now poised to take a few much-needed breaks from Paris, including a trip to Rome.

When Does Emily In Paris: Season 4 Part 2 Stream?

The loathe-to-love-it (for me) series returns on Thursday, September 12 and will adhere to the usual Netflix release plan of dropping at 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST.

These episodes follow up on Emily’s decision to give Gabriel a real shot (Alfie, you knew that was coming, and you still walked into it), and viewers found out that Camille is actually not pregnant, although she hasn’t broken the news to anybody yet. She seems to be angling for drama with the show suggesting that she simply cannot be alone in the final moments of the most recent episode.

Netflix hasn’t released a separate synopsis for the back half of the season other than “All roads lead to Rome…” while dropping the following trailer:

We do know, however, that Christmas is coming, and that Gabriel is working towards a Michelin star, and that Mindy is still somehow on that Eurovision quest. Do you (like me) wish that she would receive something slightly meatier to work with, even though this is not a show with consequential acts for any character? Fingers crossed for a spin off.

The trailer does show Emily in Rome with a personal tour guide/love interest, and Mindy making a “stamped your passport” joke. Nice. Additionally, Netflix has revealed descriptions of “new faces” on the horizon:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello: Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity. He’s substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family’s company. Thalia Besson as Genevieve: Laurent’s 20something daughter from a past relationship, who’s just moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. Her bright, eager demeanor immediately endears her to Emily, who’s thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities may end up complicating Emily’s life – both professionally and personally.

It’s nearly time to say “ciao” — see you on the other side of the pond soon.