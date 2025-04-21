When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 7 Premiere?

“To protect this city, we have to clean up these streets ourselves.”
That’s the lowdown from Lynn Whitfield’s Alicia in the trailer for The Chi‘s impending seventh season, and you know what that means: one of the best shows on Paramount Plus with Showtime will soon return.
Lena Waithe’s no-holds-barred slice of Chicago was previously renewed for the next dose of this series’ “authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” as announced by Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.
The Chi not only streams on Paramount Plus but still airs on Showtime, and now, it’s time to talk logistics.
When Does The Chi Season 7 Come Out?
The streaming debut will go down on Friday, May 16, but if you’re watching solely via Showtime, the on-air debut will happen on Sunday, May 18 at 9:00 pm EST/PST.
The long-running series has also received this logline:
This season, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of THE CHI rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost.
This season, Karrueche Tran, Phylicia Rashad, and Wendy Raquel Robinson will debut as guest stars. They join a vast ensemble cast including Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Michael V. Epps, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Luke James, Birgundi Baker, Kadeem Hardison, and so many more. A seventh season trailer is available below with a “Get it back in blood” tagline.