When Does ‘The Chi’ Season 7 Premiere?

“To protect this city, we have to clean up these streets ourselves.”

That’s the lowdown from Lynn Whitfield’s Alicia in the trailer for The Chi‘s impending seventh season, and you know what that means: one of the best shows on Paramount Plus with Showtime will soon return.

Lena Waithe’s no-holds-barred slice of Chicago was previously renewed for the next dose of this series’ “authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” as announced by Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

The Chi not only streams on Paramount Plus but still airs on Showtime, and now, it’s time to talk logistics.