Things were a bit different for The Chi viewers in the shows sixth season, which officially wrapped up last week. The season was expanded from its usual ten episodes, to sixteen which were split into to halves with part one launching on August 6, 2023 and part two kicking off on May 12, 2024. It was big change for one of Showtime’s most successful shows, and it seems to have paid off as there’s good news for the future of The Chi.

Will There Be A The Chi Season 7?

Yes! There will indeed be a seventh season of The Chi. According to Deadline, the show was renewed for another season back in May, just a few days before the second half of season six got underway. Production for the new season has already begun, and together with the announcement of the new season, Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, shared a statement on the upcoming season.

Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America. On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.

‘The Chi’ season 6 is now streaming on on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Seasons 1-5 can also be streamed on the platform as well.