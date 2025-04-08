When Does ‘The Pitt’ Season 1 Episode 15 Come Out?

The Pitt‘s Dr. Robby still has one more hour left on his current shift, panic attack or not. And because Max nailed a winning formula (Noah Wyle + a stethoscope + real-time action), there will at least another 15-hour day (i.e., a second season) ahead of TV’s newest favorite trauma doctor. Last week, the doctors were not only still in the thick of treating mass-shooting patients, but another too-timely issue reared its head: measles in an unvaccinated patient.

Wyle recently told Deadline that the striking parallel to current events is purely coincidental: “There were a couple storylines that would appear that we had a crystal ball in the writing room.” After that patient’s mother had refused a spinal tap, we can expect that tension (including Dr. Robby’s aghast reaction) to continue this week, along with the assortment of other cases floating though The Pitt, so you’ll want to know how soon you can see it happen.