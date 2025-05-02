The urban jungle will have been grinding in the show’s absence with new characters portrayed by Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black) and Kim Coates (Sons Of Anarchy), so it’s time to consider when the cockroach-laden action will begin again.

The Last Of Us‘ second season is bringing high human emotion amid zombie drama over on HBO, but the infected will soon rise elsewhere. AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City will head back into Manhattan after Maggie (Lauren Cohan) screwed over Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and promptly regretted her decision, thanks to a guilt trip from Hershel. Luckily for the audience, those second (and third thoughts) will keep this arm of the franchise going before Daryl Dixon wakes up again in Europe.

When Does The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1 Come Out?

Sunday, May 4 at 9:00 pm EST. The debut episode, “Power Equals Power,” will arrive concurrently on AMC and AMC+ in line with the following description: “In the war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides.”

During a recent Screenrant interview, Jeffrey Dean Morgan commented upon Negan’s ongoing evolution from reprehensible villain to survivor of a long-lived redemption tour. The Supernatural veteran then teased how “this year, we’ll find out yet another side of Negan and his relationship, and how that works with Maggie in this world of post-apocalyptic New York. And, you know, the story continues. It’s going to be a fun year.”

How so? Lucille 2.0 will be featured prominently, and she is surely the reason that Negan has regained his swagger in this trailer, so that the semi-softened baddie can cope after Maggie’s betrayal. However, that same trailer culminated with Maggie holding onto that wire-wrapped weapon, and all bets are off on predicting how that happens.