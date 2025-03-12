When Will Gabriel Macht Be Back As Harvey Specter In ‘Suits LA’?

Suits: LA has taken flight on NBC and Peacock, and let’s just say that this isn’t exactly the Summer Of Suits 2.0. The new show currently feels as though its from a different universe, and to put it less kindly, New York Times called the spin off “joyless” amid a Rotten Tomatoes critics score sitting at 39% and the audience score not faring much better. However, a helpful connecting thread from the flagship series is due to arrive soon.

That would be Harvey Specter, portrayed in the original series by Gabriel Macht, who is due to arrive in a three-episode arc. He will surface to help ease tensions that have developed at Black Lane Law, which is in danger of collapse due to the dissolving relationship between Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). As Macht previously teased, Harvey has been called in to help “an old friend in need,” and to that, Amell answered, “The Bat Signal does work!!” That magic is on the cusp of happening.