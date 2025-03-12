Suits: LA has taken flight on NBC and Peacock, and let’s just say that this isn’t exactly the Summer Of Suits 2.0. The new show currently feels as though its from a different universe, and to put it less kindly, New York Times called the spin off “joyless” amid a Rotten Tomatoes critics score sitting at 39% and the audience score not faring much better. However, a helpful connecting thread from the flagship series is due to arrive soon.
That would be Harvey Specter, portrayed in the original series by Gabriel Macht, who is due to arrive in a three-episode arc. He will surface to help ease tensions that have developed at Black Lane Law, which is in danger of collapse due to the dissolving relationship between Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). As Macht previously teased, Harvey has been called in to help “an old friend in need,” and to that, Amell answered, “The Bat Signal does work!!” That magic is on the cusp of happening.
When Will Gabriel Macht Be Back As Harvey Specter In Suits LA?
March 16 at 9:00pm EST on NBC and next-day on Peacock for streaming. This episode is also running with another reference to the Caped Crusader with the title of “Batman Returns.” After last week’s revelations that emerged during a mob-involved case (that were unintended by Ted himself), “Batman” might need to draw on some gangster references from the comics.
You can watch a teaser of Macht’s franchise reemergence as Harvey below, albeit in what looks like a boozy flashback.