When Will ‘It: Welcome To Derry’ Come Out On HBO?

Stephen King’s constant readers are rarely lacking in adaptations coming on the horizon, but at least two-thirds of this year’s drop (aside from Life Of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston) should be particularly terrifying. Oswald Perkins will soon deliver The Monkey, which will cement James Wan as the executive producer who cannot give up demonic toys, and Welcome To Derry will bring back Bill Skarsgård as the demonic entity most commonly known as Pennywise the Clown. So many demons, so little… you get the picture.

It might feel as though the latter project has been on the way for too many years, but that feeling could partially be because Derry has been such a haunted fixture in King’s work for decades. Also, It published in 1986, and unturned portions of the novel formed the basis of the upcoming series from Andy and Barbara Muschietti along with Jason Fuchs. So, it’s been a long wait even though the series was only announced a few years ago, and if you are feeling impatient then you are not alone.