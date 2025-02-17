Stephen King’s constant readers are rarely lacking in adaptations coming on the horizon, but at least two-thirds of this year’s drop (aside from Life Of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston) should be particularly terrifying. Oswald Perkins will soon deliver The Monkey, which will cement James Wan as the executive producer who cannot give up demonic toys, and Welcome To Derry will bring back Bill Skarsgård as the demonic entity most commonly known as Pennywise the Clown. So many demons, so little… you get the picture.
It might feel as though the latter project has been on the way for too many years, but that feeling could partially be because Derry has been such a haunted fixture in King’s work for decades. Also, It published in 1986, and unturned portions of the novel formed the basis of the upcoming series from Andy and Barbara Muschietti along with Jason Fuchs. So, it’s been a long wait even though the series was only announced a few years ago, and if you are feeling impatient then you are not alone.
When Will It” Welcome To Derry Come Out On HBO?
HBO’s latest press release on the series only specifies “2025,” but whenever the show does debut, it will simultaneously stream on on Max.
Additionally, HBO shared several stills from the series, although they are still sneakily withholding a renewed look as Bill as Pennywise.
As noted above, the Muschiettis are filling in the blanks on Pennywise’s earliest Derry visits as chronicled by the It novel’s Mike Hanlon-focused interludes (and other accounts) that relate more about the demon’s lore. The show will take place mainly in the 1960s but will take some trips into the past.
The cast includes Skarsgård as well as Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Rudy Mancuso, and Madeleine Stowe. It: Welcome To Derry will arrive in a season with nine weekly episodes, and HBO hasn’t revealed yet whether this is a limited series or if possible future seasons are in the cards.