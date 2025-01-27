When Does Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Monkey’ Come Out In Theaters?

That’s the tagline for the Osgood Perkins movie. Following the viral-marketing success of Longlegs , Neon and Perkins will bring the Stephen King story (from the Skeleton Crew collection) to horrific, cymbal-clanging life soon. The good news is that this movie will definitely happen sooner than Mike Flanagan’s The Dark Tower (which, let’s be honest, might not happen for a decade). The Monkey will also surface before Flanagan’s Carrie series for Amazon and Andy and Barbara Muschetti’s Welcome To Derry on Max.

When Does The Monkey Come Out In Theaters?

February 21, 2025. Beyond that in King adaptation news, Neon will release Flanagan’s Life Of Chuck on May 30, and MGM’s The Institute series will arrive sometime this year. In other words, King’s Constant Readers are feasting.

You might not have much of an appetite after watching The Monkey, however. Clearly, executive producer James Wan can’t quit making demonic doll movies, and Perkins has likened the movie’s vibe to Creepshow in that it feels “late ’80s – ’90s,” and “People blow up, people explode; it’s very extreme but it’s very funny.” From the synopsis:

When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

The Monkey stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Elijah Wood, and Sarah Levy. You can watch the red-band trailer below.