When Will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season Two Come Out?

Buzz buzz buzz.! It is almost time to get back into a place of teenage girls doing cannibalism in the wilderness in the 1990s, but you’ll have to wait a few more months. According to co-creator Ashley Lyle, Yellowjackets season two will premiere in early 2023.

Back in August, Lyle told The Wrap, “We’re looking into the first quarter of 2023,” when asked about the Yellowjackets season two premiere date. “We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although, of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we’ll be airing sometime shortly after that.”

Shooting for season two of the Showtime series, which follows a group of women who survived in the woods for almost two years after a plane crash in their teens, began in late August. If shooting is expected to finish in February 2023, the season arrive in March or April. Selfishly, of course, we all hope it’s March. The wait might be painful, but the wait ensures that the show’s quality remains top-tier.

“Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did,” Lyle added. “But we really rolled directly from finishing up Season 1 into Season 2. It’s a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that.”

Last year, Yellowjackets premiered in November. Week by week, it gained more and more loyal viewers. by the end of its first-season run in early January, the show was a cultural sensation that earned comparisons to Lost. Yellowjackets is the closest thing in years we’ve had to appointment television that is original (aka not connected to existing intellectual property like any of the Star Wars shows, Game of Thrones, or House of the Dragon). Yellowjackets was nominated for seven Emmys in 2022.

Everyone from the season one cast is returning for season two. Well, at least, all of the cast who play characters who are not dead… yet. Joining the cast are Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose, who will play the adult version of Van (the one who miraculously survived a wolf attack), and Simone Kessel, who will play the adult version of Lottie Matthews. Given the casting of an adult Lottie and everything that unfolded at the end of season one, the second season will focus on whatever creepy culty stuff Lottie is up to, both past and present.

“We are going into the wintertime when the season ends with that first snowfall. This season will cover the winter months,” Steve Kreuger, who plays poor Coach Ben, told TV Insider in September. “It’s going to get dire out there with little food and the challenge of staying warm and alive. A good general overall birdseye view of the second season is it feels like producers loved we were the crazy show on TV and want to take that and double down. If you thought season one was crazy, just buckle your seatbelts for season two. It doesn’t let up,” he said.