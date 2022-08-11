Lauren Ambrose Will Play Adult Van In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowjackets’

If you’re anything like me, you’re trying to keep cool throughout this excruciating, impossibly humid summer while longing for season two of Yellowjackets.

I can’t do anything about the weather, but there’s good news and bad news about Showtime’s hit mystery drama series which is up for several Emmys next month. The bad news is that season two has not even begun shooting yet, but the good news is a bit of a spoiler. Van, portrayed by Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) in the 90s set part of the story, survives the woods and the adult version of the character will be played by none other than Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose of Six Feet Under, according to the official Yellowjackets Instagram account. Showtime announced the news on Thursday, August 11, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, production for season two of the series begins later this month. Finally! I need teen girl cannibalism and deep cuts from the 90s as soon as possible.

Throughout season one, many fans of the series who were cautiously optimistic about Van’s survival suggested that if Van survives the woods, the adult version of the character should be played by the red-headed actor. Now, it’s time to theorize how, exactly, Van survives: by eating her teammates? Is she Team Antler Queen? Is she the Antler Queen? Who is playing adult Lottie? Only time will tell.