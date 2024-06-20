When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Return?

“Those f*cking guys” are back at it again! The final round of Yellowstone episodes are finally on the way after what feels like years of back and forth between former lead Kevin Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

Production on the final batch of episodes began in May in Montana. Season five part two will premiere on Sunday, November 10th. A video clip teased the “epic return” which comes almost exactly two years since season five began on November 13th, 2022. What does a “season” really mean anymore, after all?

The announcement comes mere hours after Kevin Costner’s lengthy People interview where he expressed his “disappointment” with the Yellowstone crew since his departure and the drama that surrounded his exit. Sources told Deadline that Costner wouldn’t commit to a shooting schedule, which he has denied in the form of in various interviews.

But will Costner appear in the finale? Maybe? Costner says that if we can work it out, he would be open to returning. He told PEOPLE, “It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family,” he says. “And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done.” He added, “In the very end, I couldn’t do any more for it than I had already done.”

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey is waiting to hear something, anything, about his alleged spinoff.