Whoopi Goldberg is one of only 17 people to achieve an EGOT, having won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (Ghost), a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, a Tony for Best Musical (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and two Emmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The View. She’s also appeared in multiple huge TV shows and movies, including Sister Act, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Theodore Rex (it’s huge among podcasts that cover bad movies, at least). Goldberg has been famous since before I was born, and yet, much like her The View co-stars, I was “today-years-old” when I realized something about her: she doesn’t have eyebrows.

Decider reports that the revelation came during a discussion about bleached brows. “I have to do this with a straight face. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga, and Doja Cat are getting in on the trend of shaving or bleaching their eyebrows,” Goldberg said before tilting her head and asking her co-hosts, “How do you feel about this no-brow look?”

Sara Haines was first to weigh in, admitting that she never noticed Goldberg’s lack of eyebrows throughout the six years they’ve sat next to each other in the show. She added, “I look right into your eyes and I did not know this.” When Sunny Hostin asked Goldberg if she “ever had eyebrows,” she confirmed that yes, she had brows “as a little kid,” but her mom “removed them” after she started to get “bumps” on her face. She explained that she’s kept up the practice because it’s what she’s used to: “I don’t know my face with eyebrows unless I’m working,” she said.

Ana Navarro added, “I, too, was today-years-old when I noticed you had no eyebrows.”

Last week, it was Meghan McCain’s “big t*ts.” This week, it’s Goldberg’s lack of eyebrows. What will we learn about a current or former The View host next week? I’m breaking the news now: Joy Behar doesn’t have an appendix. Shocking stuff.

(Via Decider)