Why Does ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 Only Have Six Episodes?

(SPOILERS for The Diplomat will be found below.)

Keri Russell’s return to TV in Netflix‘s The Diplomat bestowed viewers with a second season of Kate Wyler that began streaming on October 31. This led to a swift binge session for people who couldn’t wait to see how Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) would irritate the hell out his wife while possibly holding backroom conversations with other countries. Then the mood shifted. Kate changed her mind and decided to go for the VP slot, and this led to some rare sexy time with Hal, but not so fast.

Kate’s newfound ambitions were shut down by current VP Grace Penn (Allison Janney), who decided that she wasn’t going to resign after all. This was a turn of events befitting almost any Allison Janney character, but the season’s final moments did cause my mouth to fly open. Hal (of course Hal) had decided to inform the president of his VP’s treachery, and he stressed POTUS out so much that the dude dropped dead, meaning that Grace Penn is now president. The season ended with federal agents swarming across a lawn to where Kate and Grace were arguing. The End.

If I hadn’t been aware that only six episodes existed in this second season, I might have been upset for a few moments at the sudden ending. And on social media, yup, people are frustrated to receive six episodes instead of the eight (like the first season), which has sparked a question.