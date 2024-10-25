Netflix’s The Diplomat will return for a second season in less than a week. Not only that, but a third season renewal has already been announced, and if you are a fan of Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler deciding to only wear colors that easily disguise spills and stains, do not fear. The upcoming episodes double down on that hilarity, which is gratifying to witness in our overly Instagram-filtered world. There could, however, be some unexpected news if you wanted to see as much of The Diplomat as the show offered in the first season.

How Many Episodes Are In The Diplomat Season 2?

Six. That’s two fewer episodes than the first season, but no worries. Seriously.

This show might be taking a cue from Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, which is also favoring six-episode seasons and an annual release schedule. And man, this approach lands much better than waiting three years for 8-10 episode seasons, especially in this age when those interminable waits (there and here) are a source of ongoing audience frustration.

So there you have it. No wasted moments take place in The Diplomat‘s second season, and let’s just say that the season’s closing moments are almost as brave as allowing the Felicity star to portray a character who doesn’t brush her hair every five minutes. We’ll talk this out later. Can’t wait.

The Diplomat‘s second tour comes to Netflix on October 31.