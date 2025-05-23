Not too long after that finale episode, Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins reunited in Thailand (while they were both filming, for Alien: Earth and The White Lotus, respectively) and Instagrammed the proof with Goggins writing, “Talk about comforts from home…Just what I needed. What a good man. The road we’ve walked.” Not even a faux-feud involving Olyphant acknowledging on-set friction could dampen resulting enthusiasm, and in fact, that might have heightened the curiosity about seeing that chemistry onscreen again.

Be honest, Justified diehards. After that Justified: City Primeval season finale, you perhaps thought too long about how that unanswered (?) phone call teed up a second season in the most enticing manner. Raylan Givens could easily allow himself to get sucked back into his lawman lifestyle (because let’s get real, that’s what he loves to do) after learning that Boyd Crowder was on the loose. Clearly, Boyd had the ability and the connections to go international, and that could make for an exciting followup that might satisfy those who missed Crowder too much during Raylan’s Detroit travels.

Is Justified: City Primeval Season 2 Ever Happening?

Probably not? But “never say never.” For about a year after the first season concluded, both Olyphant and Goggins expressed that they were down with more City Primeval with co-showrunner Michael Dinner also welcoming the challenge but relating how FX must decide whether to return.

That’s where the issue has remained, and in the aftermath of his The White Lotus season, Goggins fielded the issue again and admitted to Vulture that he’s not holding his breath:

“I would be surprised if that happens. I really believe we’ve said everything we need to say, but I never say never to anything in life. I’m just so grateful that I got to say words in Boyd’s voice, and use his delivery again. I don’t know the answer to that question, but that would probably have to be down the road, and we’d be too old to do it anyway.”

He seems fairly convinced that the second season ship has sailed, and that’s fair enough. Goggins’ career has reached new heights with more time-consuming Fallout in the works, and Olyphant has been swaggering along at his usual frenetic pace with the upcoming Stick and Alien: Earth arriving this summer. They both have a lot going on, but there’s always the possibility that Goggins is pulling wool over eyes again. Remember how adept he was at keeping that season finale cameo a secret? Exactly.