Will ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 Stream At Once On Peacock?

Devotees of the Law & Order universe, and particularly those who adore Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), didn’t enjoy those few months when the Organized Crime spin off perched on the bubble. It wasn’t a positive sign to see both the flagship series and SVU were renewed together while Stabler and his new crew languished, but good news did eventually arrive. Not only was Organized Crime re-upped for a fifth season, but word eventually arrived that the series would move from NBC to Peacock.
Actually, that was a mixed outcome. Landing on a streaming platform means less total episodes per season for this darker series, but also, Stabler can now drop F-bombs like you know that he’s always wanted to do. Additionally, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will make an appearance early this season, and maybe she can cuss, too. And then maybe they can, you know…. well. We shall see if that happens, but first, a time and place are important.
Will Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Stream At Once?
Nope. Peacock is staying traditional even with this streaming show.
The fifth season will premiere on Thursday, April 17 with two episodes (one of which will include Olivia Benson) and then stream weekly episodes adding up to a 10-episode season.
Additionally, NBC will air the first episode on April 17 at 10:00pm EST. From there, viewers will need to make the jump to Peacock.
This season not only brings back Danielle Moné Truitt, Rick Gonzalez, Ainsley Seiger, and Dean Norris but also introduces Jason Patric.
Now it’s time to tell all of the The Lost Boys jokes. Tell me, Michael, how could several million Law & Order fans be wrong?
Finally, here is a spoiler-y tease of Olivia Benson’s impending visit: