Reacher will soon return with a third season that is putting a new twist on “bigger and better” by lining up Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy against an even Bigger Guy (portrayed by Oliver Ritchers), and man, the craft services binges must have been a sight to see between the two of them. Get ready for more toe-to-toe fights and Reacher also going head-to-head with another villain, who he supposedly killed but who has miraculously resurrected himself. It happens.
The third season will be based on Lee Child’s Persuader novel, which will take the show’s wandering protagonist up into Maine (maybe he can go punch Pennywise) and down into Boston, and our dude is going undercover, so that leads to a question of how Prime Video/Amazon is rolling this season out.
Will Reacher Season 3 Premiere All At Once?
Negative, but three episodes will debut on Thursday, February 20. From there, five more weekly drops will happen on Thursdays until March 27.
It’s almost time for junk food and muscles, but let’s do the synopsis thing first:
Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.
In addition to Ritchson vs. Ritchers, Reacher‘s third season brings back Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley. Additional co-stars include Brian Tee, David Daniel Stewart, Anthony Michael Hall, and Sonya Cassidy as a love interest who is not Roscoe, but we guess that’s alright (actually, she is pretty awesome).