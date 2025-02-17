Will ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Premiere All At Once?

Reacher will soon return with a third season that is putting a new twist on “bigger and better” by lining up Alan Ritchson’s Big Guy against an even Bigger Guy (portrayed by Oliver Ritchers), and man, the craft services binges must have been a sight to see between the two of them. Get ready for more toe-to-toe fights and Reacher also going head-to-head with another villain, who he supposedly killed but who has miraculously resurrected himself. It happens.

The third season will be based on Lee Child’s Persuader novel, which will take the show’s wandering protagonist up into Maine (maybe he can go punch Pennywise) and down into Boston, and our dude is going undercover, so that leads to a question of how Prime Video/Amazon is rolling this season out.