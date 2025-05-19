Will There Be A ‘Dark Winds’ Season 4 On AMC?

AMC’s Dark Winds grew its viewership (gaining more exposure on Netflix didn’t hurt) for the third season of the stellar crime drama. As inspired by Tony Hillerman’s Sinister Pig and Dance Hall of the Dead novels, the series leaned hard into horror as Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) grappled with a mythological monster while tackling a case of two missing Navajo boys. Meanwhile, he was still feeling domino effects from his son’s death and his subsequent handling of the B.J. Vines situation, which was causing untenable friction at home with wife Emma (Deanna Allison).

After an eventful season finale, at least Leaphorn can consider himself freed of the B.J. Vines investigation, although his marriage appears to be a permanent casualty. Meanwhile, that Border Patrol gig for Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) did not go as planned, and she resurfaced at the Navajo reservation, a development that sets up more questions regarding herself and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Plenty more Hillerman stories about these characters are also waiting to be told, so of course that opens up a pressing question.