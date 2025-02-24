Will There Be A ‘Platonic’ Season 2 On Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ hasn’t forgotten that one of its best shows, Ted Lasso, kept people coming back for the feel-good laughs for a reason. That’s surely why chatter continues about getting a fourth season off the ground, but also, it’s a reminder that despite the greatness of Severance and newfound appeal of The Gorge, comedy must also continue to find its way to streaming.
To the credit of the tech giant’s streaming service, Mythic Quest returned in late January, and Seth Rogen will soon stir up trouble with The Studio, but what of his other Apple TV+ comedy series, Platonic? Do not fear.
Will There Be A Platonic Season 2?
Sure will. Rogen’s co-star, Rose Byrne, recently told Collider that the bawdy best friends would ride again, and the second season wrapped in late January:
“I just finished season two of Platonic with Seth [Rogen] again, so that was lovely to work with him again. It just made me think of the scripts, because that’s such a different process with comedy, and it’s always evolving and it’s a very fluid way that we work on those shows. So, it’s great to be able to mix it up.”
Byrne was speaking of how Platonic, which was co-created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, finds its charm by allowing for improvisation in addition to the script. That hybrid formula works. As for a release date? No specifics have been revealed, but the second season will arrive this year.