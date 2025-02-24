Will There Be A ‘Platonic’ Season 2 On Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ hasn’t forgotten that one of its best shows, Ted Lasso, kept people coming back for the feel-good laughs for a reason. That’s surely why chatter continues about getting a fourth season off the ground, but also, it’s a reminder that despite the greatness of Severance and newfound appeal of The Gorge, comedy must also continue to find its way to streaming.

To the credit of the tech giant’s streaming service, Mythic Quest returned in late January, and Seth Rogen will soon stir up trouble with The Studio, but what of his other Apple TV+ comedy series, Platonic? Do not fear.