Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘I Woke Up A Vampire?’

Not long after its mid-October debut, I Woke Up A Vampire started climbing the Netflix charts. Naturally, fans of the series are curious as to whether the teen action-comedy will have a Season 2.

Starring Kaileen Chang as Carmie, a young girl who wakes up on her 13th birthday with strange new abilities and a rapidly growing list of enemies because of them, I Woke Up A Vampire hasn’t been greenlit for a second season as of this writing. However, the show has only been available for streaming since October 17. Should it continue to bring in viewers, Netflix will most likely renew the vampire series from creator Tommy Lynch.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Strange things start happening to Carmie the second she turns 13, but even her die-hard loyal best friend Kev (Ceci) is initially a little skeptical of her dream of being turned into a vampling and her stories of talking dogs. That is, until he witnesses her kick a giant garbage can off a curb, across the street, and all the way up into a tree. Kev’s learned enough from reading comic books to know what vamplings are — and how dangerous it can be for them. He warns Carmie that people who gain superpowers also tend to gain enemies — and she’d better watch out.

I Woke Up A Vampire is available for Streaming on Netflix.