It’s been a minute since a Netflix series without tons of advance fanfare leaped out of the shadows upon release and attacked the streaming charts. Granted, Adolescence did so in March, and an official renewal hasn’t arrived there yet, although that British-baked series did definitively conclude and would have to be continued as an anthology if that happens.
The Ethernaut landed (and ended) differently with an open-ended finale that followed an expanding setting filled with Buenos Aires-set apocalyptic snow, an alien invasion, and mind control. The sci-fi series also boasted an unusual meeting-of-the-minds between critics (94% approval) and audience (95% raves) over on Rotten Tomatoes. As for streaming numbers? Hot damn. The Ethernaut smashed most of the current Top English Language TV Shows list on Netflix while topping the Non-English Language Series chart with a 10.8 million views and 58.3 million hours streamed in the first week alone.
Sure, it’s only been a week, but the stars are already aligned for more.
Will There Be A The Eternaut Season 2 On Netflix?
For sure. Deadline broke that news while speaking with Netflix’s Latin American content chief, Francisco “Paco” Ramos, who declared that another season is on the way with producer Matías Mosteirin adding that one more season will be plenty:
“Season 2 is going to be very important,” Ramos says. “It’s going to dig into a lot of sci-fi concepts that were just pointed out in Season 1, and they are going to be fully blown.” Mosteirin picks up the thread: “We believe that we will manage to close the whole story in a beautiful way, with probably eight more episodes.”
Variety further reports that this TV series has contributed $33 million into Argentina’s economy. That’s a number that will no doubt grow with the second season. For the further curious, The Ethernaut is based upon the same-named 1957 comic by Hector G. Oesterheld that carried Cold War vibes.
The Ethernaut is currently streaming on Netflix.