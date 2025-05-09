Will There Be A ‘The Eternaut’ Season 2 On Netflix?

It’s been a minute since a Netflix series without tons of advance fanfare leaped out of the shadows upon release and attacked the streaming charts. Granted, Adolescence did so in March, and an official renewal hasn’t arrived there yet, although that British-baked series did definitively conclude and would have to be continued as an anthology if that happens.

The Ethernaut landed (and ended) differently with an open-ended finale that followed an expanding setting filled with Buenos Aires-set apocalyptic snow, an alien invasion, and mind control. The sci-fi series also boasted an unusual meeting-of-the-minds between critics (94% approval) and audience (95% raves) over on Rotten Tomatoes. As for streaming numbers? Hot damn. The Ethernaut smashed most of the current Top English Language TV Shows list on Netflix while topping the Non-English Language Series chart with a 10.8 million views and 58.3 million hours streamed in the first week alone.

Sure, it’s only been a week, but the stars are already aligned for more.