Joe’s refusal to take responsibility sounds about right and on brand for him. No ending would have been a more fitting gut punch, given the inward-looking commentary on You that has sourced from the beginning. The final season numbers are also stacking up with Netflix reporting 10.9 million views and 92.4 million hours streamed within two weeks of release. With results like these, it’s only natural to wonder whether You could spawn a full-fledged franchise, and if you have wondered the same, you’re in good company.

You recently came to a close with nearly two dozen kills by Stalker Joe Goldberg. Very entertainingly, Cardi B’s thirst for Penn Badgley’s serial murderer (and she is definitely not alone ) continued until the end of the line, but Joe fully got what he deserved. Although he begged for release with his own death, Joe didn’t receive an easy out from Bronte. Instead, he’s missing his luscious locks and sitting alone in a prison cell, only accompanied by delulu letters from “fans” and his own belief that this is all your fault.

Will There Be A You Spin Off Series On Netflix?

A tiny possibility exists. Don’t hold your breath, though.

Although Showtime’s Dexter has seen enormous success in spinning off Michael C. Hall’s serial killer (and will keep going to town with additional spin offs), You viewers will probably not be as lucky.

Sure, possibilities have been suggested, such as ideas for Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) to receive a prequel or for Candace (Ambyr Childers) to receive more texture, yet none of those ideas happened. Still, another idea is making the rounds and was posed to fifth season co-showrunner Michael Foley by TV Insider. That would be a potential time jump for a show about Joe and Love’s son, Henry, who is now living with Kate, and here’s what Foley had to offer:

“I think it’s an interesting concept. I think that part of what makes You so successful is Penn Badgley as Joe. I personally haven’t gone down the road of what it would be like for a show centered around his son because I just think that the part of the DNA of You is so much Penn playing Joe.”

In other words, no Joe, no go? That’s what it sounds like coming from Foley, and unless a prison escape happens (and Penn Badgley is willing to return), that ain’t happening. Foley also detailed another idea that can’t happen for lawsuit-related reasons:

“When we were doing our London season, we were trying to hire a British writer. A writer that we didn’t hire wrote a brilliant script, which was basically that. I’ve read it. This guy’s pilot was the equivalent of the son of Joe and then reconnecting with his father, and it was brilliant, but I almost feel like that’s another reason why I can’t do it because of a little thing called a lawsuit.”

Yup, You fans will simply have to be satisfied with Final Girl Bronte (Madeline Brewer) delivering a satisfying fate to Joe, which brings some sense of justice to those who were targeted by a smoothly-operating predator. Also, both Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) are living their best lives, although come to think of it, I really would not mind a Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) followup episode? Cue more wishful thinking for You fans.