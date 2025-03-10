The fifth season of You is on the way, set to premiere on April 24. A new trailer for the season is coming out today, but before that, yesterday (March 9), Netflix recruited Cardi B to tease it.

In a video, Cardi says:

“Hello, you. I got some exciting news to tell you! So guess what? The trailer of You is coming out tomorrow, and when I tell you… girl, I am shook. I just saw it… hmm, I’ma be messy. Let me give you a little ‘heh heh heh’ about it: Joe got some money! He got a girl with money, chile. I cannot wait. And it’s like, they got a little, cute surprise. I cannot wait for you guys to see the trailer, y’all gonna gag. Got me gagging! Gagging! See you tomorrow!”

Of course, Cardi has some history with the show. Back in 2021, star Penn Badgley expressed admiration for Cardi, which excited the rapper. Then, the two set their social media profile images to be photos of each other. Then, in 2023, Cardi celebrated the release of a new season by revisiting the era and once again giving Badgley the coveted real estate that is her profile pic.

Check out the video above.