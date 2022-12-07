Yellowjackets is the one of the few television shows to appear on best-of lists for both 2021 and 2022, due to premiering in November 2021 and ending in January 2022. That won’t be an issue for season two: Showtime has announced that the horror series, about a high school girls’ soccer team that’s forced to survive in the chilly wilderness after a plane crash (and their well-cast adult counterparts), will return on March 24, 2023.

You can watch the spooky teaser above.

“I think what the show always kind of aspires to do is continue to evolve and become more itself but also have a tremendous continuity with what came before,” co-creator Bart Nickerson told Deadline about season two. “We are watching the emergence of a religiosity in ’96 and seeing the ramifications of that and the rebirth of that in the present day. I think that that kind of trajectory will continue to hopefully keep the show — you don’t have to completely start from scratch each season. Hopefully, this sort of the tone and the feel of the show will continue to become fuller and more itself.”

Sophie Nélisse, who plays Shauna, also teased that there are scenes in season two that are so “graphic” that the cast “all sat and looked at each other, and we were like ‘What the f*ck are we doing? Like, literally, what the f*ck are we doing? You’ll look at it, and you’ll understand, but I don’t think you’ve ever seen such a scene in TV before.” Can’t wait!